Remembering KCUR reporter Aviva Okeson-Haberman

Today marks a difficult anniversary for all of us: It has been one year since KCUR reporter Aviva Okeson-Haberman was killed.

The loss of Aviva in our lives continues to affect her family, friends and colleagues, even as her work still resonates and inspires.

We all feel her absence keenly and personally, but we are grateful that her legacy will continue thanks to the generosity of those whose lives Aviva touched.

Over the last year, hundreds of individuals from across the country provided more than $100,000 to support the Internship Program at KCUR 89.3 . This restricted fund will provide annual support for KCUR’s Aviva Okeson-Haberman Summer News Internship position.

From now on, during summer sessions, we will give special consideration to students or graduates of Aviva’s alma mater, the Missouri School of Journalism at Mizzou.

KCUR internships provide paid opportunities for emerging journalists to embed within our newsroom — an opportunity that Aviva herself experienced.

Like Aviva, the news intern will experience life as a reporter at KCUR. They will also learn about Aviva herself, from her journey as a student in J-school through her internship and subsequent path at KCUR and the Kansas News Service.

From all of us at KCUR, thank you to everyone who has remembered and honored Aviva, through your words or your contributions.

Today, and every day, please hold Aviva in your thoughts.