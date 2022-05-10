Report for America journalist Eva Tesfaye to join KCUR

Eva Tesfaye, a Report for America corps member, will join KCUR in a new reporting position on June 1, 2022. Report for America is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities.

Tesfaye will cover agriculture, food and the environment for Harvest Public Media , a collaborative regional reporting network based at KCUR. She also will contribute reporting regarding air and water quality issues to the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk , an initiative of the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism.

Tesfaye was most recently an associate producer on NPR’s daily science podcast Short Wave. Tesfaye also served as a Kroc Fellow at NPR, working on national newscasts, shows and podcasts and reporting for the Gulf States Newsroom. She received her Bachelor of Arts in English from Columbia University.

“Eva will be a fantastic addition to the team of Harvest reporters who are covering the crucial stories of our region, and helping rural and urban audiences understand each other,” said C.J. Janovy, director of content-journalism at KCUR. “We’re grateful to Report for America for helping us expand this team.”

Harvest Public Media will also welcome Xcaret Nuñez, a Report for America corps member who will be based at partner station KOSU in Oklahoma City.

“I’m so thrilled to welcome both Eva and Xcaret to Harvest Public Media,” said Harvest Editor Maria Altman. “They bring great experience with them and will help us expand our coverage of agriculture, food systems, climate and rural issues.”

Harvest Public Media is based at KCUR in Kansas City, Missouri. Its partners are St. Louis Public Radio; Illinois Public Media; Nebraska Public Media in Lincoln, Nebraska; Iowa Public Radio; and KOSU in Oklahoma.

