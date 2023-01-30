KCUR's Generation Listen is kicking off 2023 with a new Leadership Council

KCUR’s Generation Listen Leadership Council welcomed 12 new members at its 2023 kick-off meeting this month.

Established in 2014, Gen Listen connects young NPR and KCUR listeners to the people, places and things that make Kansas City an exciting place to live.

A record number of applications were submitted for the Leadership Council this year, and the new group includes Generation Listen’s first official Gen Z members.

“This year’s Leadership Council is a strong group of driven individuals from all across the Greater Kansas City community,” said Gen Listen chair John Coler. “We are most looking forward to carrying the momentum that previous Leadership Council members and KCUR staff created as we focus on bringing content that is of interest to young listeners and continue to foster relationships between them and the station.”

This year, Coler is looking forward to a more robust in-person events calendar and opportunities to bring together fellow public radio lovers and promote KCUR’s programming.

“We will have concerts showcasing local talent, civic-focused discussions both fun and difficult, podcast listening parties, and membership driven networking opportunities to build up the excitement for young listeners,” said Coler. “How can it get any better than that?”

Membership to Gen Listen is free, though admission is charged for select events. More information can be found on KCUR’s Gen Listen webpage .