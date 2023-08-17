Kansas News Service takes home 3 prestigious national Edward R. Murrow awards

Reporting from the Kansas News Service, a statewide collaborative headquartered at KCUR, was recognized with three national Edward R. Murrow awards on Tuesday.

The annual Murrow awards, organized by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism and are among the most prestigious in news.

Kansas News Service was recognized in three categories:



"We are honored by this esteemed recognition from the RTDNA," says Stephen Koranda, interim managing editor of the Kansas News Service. "We are proud of the work our journalists conduct day-in-and-day-out, providing critical news and information for the benefit of all Kansans. The Murrow awards represent the excellence we continuously strive for at the Kansas News Service."

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of public media newsrooms delivering critical reporting of sound and substance.

KNS work is broadcast every day to virtually all of Kansas and beyond, and shared online and in newspapers in every corner of the state. Partner stations include KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio. Support for the Kansas News Service is made possible by the Kansas Health Foundation, Health Forward Foundation, REACH Foundation, and the members of each partner station.

RTDNA is the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism. The full awards list is available here.