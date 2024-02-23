Next Gen Radio is coming to KCUR in Kansas City! Applications due March 3

Next Gen Radio is coming to Kansas City, and KCUR wants you to join us!

Next Gen Radio is a five-day, digital journalism and audio training project. The program is designed to give participants the opportunity to learn how to report and produce a non-narrated audio piece and a companion multimedia story.

Those chosen for Next Gen Radio are paired with a professional journalist, who serves as their mentor for the week, and the participant is paid a stipend for their work.

That’s right: Not only is this learning experience free, but we pay YOU to work with us!

Next Gen Radio will be at KCUR on April 1-5, 2024.

We’re looking for a range of applicants from the greater Kansas City region to participate — within an hour's drive away.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, March 3 at midnight CST. You can apply here.

Next Gen Radio is an incredible chance to get hands-on experience with audio storytelling and learn about the public media world. And you don't need a journalism degree, reporting experience or even to have gone to college to participate.

Want to learn more? Check out this FAQ with details about who is eligible, how to apply and what you’ll be doing.

Next Gen Radio has hosted these audio “sprints” all across the country. Last year, they welcomed cohorts from St. Louis, Texas, North Carolina, Iowa, Chicago and elsewhere. You can check out some of the previous Next Gen Radio projects here.

We can't wait to see what you create.