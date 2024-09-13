KCUR welcomes new class of interns for 9-month positions

For the first time, KCUR is welcoming a class of interns to join the organization for a nine-month program.

Traditionally, KCUR and other NPR member stations offer internships that last 3-4 months. While KCUR has kept its summer internship, which goes from June through August, it extended the school-year internship into a single session from September through May.

This move was made upon the recommendation of KCUR's internal internship committee, comprised of staff members who oversee the recruiting, hiring, onboarding and supervision of interns. Several of them were previously interns at KCUR.

The longer session means more extensive hands-on training and work experience as they prepare for a full-time job in the industry.

It also means that supervisors are better able to get to know their interns and build upon their strengths. And the internship program also becomes more accessible to a diverse pool of candidates.

"It is difficult to find a place to live that will let you sign a lease for just three or four months, and when they do, it is generally at a much higher rate than a normal lease,"

says Up To Date senior producer and internship committee chair Zach Wilson says.

"It also provides them with more professional stability and the chance to build a significantly larger portfolio of news content. Instead of leaving an internship right as they're starting to thrive, they'll be able to build on their skills at KCUR for much longer."

Here are the KCUR's interns for Fall 2024-Spring 2025:

Olivia Hewitt, KCUR Studios: Olivia graduated from Pitzer College in 2022 and previously worked at the Hive, a design center at Pomona College, where she managed a sound recording studio and produced a series of small outdoor concerts. This past spring she was a part of the KCRW x LA Radio Club mentorship program, where she reported and produced a story about a beloved neighborhood cat and his mysterious disappearance.

Josh Marvine, Up To Date: Josh is a native of the Kansas City area and graduated from the University of Arkansas in December 2023 with a degree in political science and international relations. He worked as a producer for Northwest Arkansas’ NPR affiliate station, KUAF, before moving back to Kansas City for his internship with Up To Date.

Kate Mays, News: Kate is currently working on their master's degree in journalism at NYU, in addition to their KCUR internship. Kate received a BSJ in journalism and BA in women, gender, and sexuality studies from KU. During undergrad, Kate interned at the Kansas City Business Journal and for the Women’s Initiative at the United Nations. They also produced podcasts for KU’s radio station KJHK (and DJ’d a weekly emo show). Before starting their master’s program, Kate was a producer on the narrative true crime podcast, The Opportunist.

The Aviva Okeson-Haberman Internship Program is made possible with support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, RadioActive donors and KCUR's members and corporate sponsors.