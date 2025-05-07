KCUR podcast A People's History of Kansas City nabs third James Beard Award nomination

The KCUR Studios podcast A People's History of Kansas City is once again a James Beard Award finalist.

In the 2025 James Beard Foundation Broadcast Media Awards, the episode "Hydrox, the original Oreo" was announced as a nominee for best Audio Reporting, which "recognizes excellence in reporting and narratives about food and/or food issues in radio or podcasts."

The episode was reported, produced and mixed by Mackenzie Martin, with editing by Suzanne Hogan and Gabe Rosenberg. This marks Martin and the team's third James Beard Award nomination — past episodes on "The Golden Arches in Black Kansas City" and "Kansas City's Barbecue King" were recognized in 2022 and 2024.

In the podcast, Martin explores how Hydrox, once hailed as the "aristocrat of cookies," went on to become known as an Oreo knock-off. A creation of Kansas City's Loose-Wiles Biscuit Company, Hydrox debuted in 1908, a full four years before Oreo, and was the first to pair chocolate biscuits with a cream filling.

"It's a huge honor to be recognized," says Martin. "Our mission in making this show is not just to simply tell interesting stories, but also to celebrate Midwestern pride, and to demand attention for how Kansas City shaped the country today, even if we don’t get very much credit for it."

Around the episode's premiere, KCUR hosted two sold-out cookie tasting events (spoiler: Hydrox beat Oreo hands-down both times) and was recently featured on one of the most listened-to food podcasts, The Sporkful with Dan Pashman.

Martin's food reporting has also been picked up by national shows like 99% Invisible, NPR's Weekend Edition, and the Gravy podcast.

A People’s History of Kansas City is an award-winning KCUR Studios podcast hosted by Martin and Hogan, and edited by Rosenberg, about the everyday heroes, renegades and visionaries who shaped Kansas City. It profiles hidden figures of the region and explains how the past still shapes our region today.

In March, the show's episode "The Walker Walkouts" received an honorable mention in the documentary category of the national Gracie Awards.

Winners will be announced at the James Beard Award Media Awards ceremony on June 14 in Chicago.

