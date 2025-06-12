U.S. House voted to revoke public media funding, an unprecedented threat for KCUR and NPR

The House just passed a bill to take back $1.1 billion in public media broadcasting funding that has already been approved by Congress.

As we’ve previously shared , that includes money for more than 1,500 local public radio and television stations — including KCUR and Classical KC.

What happens next

This bill, which was proposed by President Trump, now moves to the U.S. Senate for consideration. The Senate can pass a rescission with just a simple majority of 51 votes, making every lawmaker’s vote critically important.

The Senate Parliamentarian has established July 18, 2025 as the deadline by which the proposal must pass the House and Senate in order to take effect. We anticipate that the Senate will take action more quickly, likely by the end of this month.

If the Senate approves, the rescission package will be signed into law by the president -- and federal funding for public broadcasting will get revoked.

Public media is under threat. Here's how to help Take a stand for local journalism.

What losing federal funding means

If this happens, KCUR and Classical KC will need to immediately fundraise from the public, in order to replace the funds already allocated by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

And, with the president’s previous executive order calling for the elimination of future funding for NPR and PBS in future budgets, it is unknown how or if KCUR and Classical KC would receive federal support in the years ahead.

This issue is not just about defunding public media. It’s about silencing independent voices and dismantling local institutions that help keep our communities — especially those in small and rural communities — informed, safe, and connected.

"Americans who rely on local, independent stations serving communities across America, especially in rural and underserved regions, will suffer the immediate consequences of this vote," NPR president and CEO Katherine Maher said in a statement Thursday.

"If rescission passes and local stations go dark, millions of Americans will no longer have access to locally owned, independent, nonprofit media and will bear the risk of living in a news desert, missing their emergency alerts, and hearing silence where classical, jazz and local artists currently play."

However, there is still time left to act.

How can I help?

Spread the word. Forward this page to someone who values independent local news. Speak up via Protect My Public Media , the nonprofit public media advocacy organization. Support KCUR or Classical KC directly by making a donation.

And if you're already a member, thank you for standing for public media when it matters most.

We will continue to post updates as they become available here.