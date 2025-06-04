Congress will officially consider revoking public media funding. What happens now to KCUR?

President Trump on Tuesday afternoon formally requested Congress to claw back the $1.1 billion in federal subsidies for public broadcasting that lawmakers had already approved earlier this year.

Although we’ve known this was a possibility, this direct action reflects a heightened threat to KCUR's and Classical KC's existing and future federal funding.

If Congress approves the request, KCUR would need to immediately find ways to replace this funding in order to keep our programming robust and our services uninterrupted.

What's at stake

As we've shared before, the taxpayer investment of just about $1.60 per person annually is provided to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to be distributed in part to local stations, including KCUR and Classical KC.

Funding for public broadcasting has enjoyed wide bipartisan support from both Congress and listeners since beginning in 1975.

This funding supports not only the programming you receive from KCUR at no charge every single day — such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and local shows like Up To Date and the Fish Fry — it also includes indirect services such as the Emergency Broadcasting Service, music rights, and more.

Public media's role in protecting and informing citizens in an emergency is vital, and it was particularly relevant yesterday, as tornadoes touched down in the Kansas City metro. KCUR 89.3 remained on the air to keep listeners updated, published breaking news alerts online, and dispatched reporters across the city to report on damages.

"Enacting this rescission will remove crucial funding for station activities causing immediate budget shortfalls," said NPR CEO Katherine Maher in a statement. "This would result in cancellation of beloved local and national programming, a reduction in local news coverage and newsroom jobs, a severe curtailing (if not elimination) of public radio music stations who depend on CPB."

What's next

By law, the president's rescission request kicks off a 45-day period for Congress to take under consideration.

The House could vote on the rescission package as early as next week — only a simple majority is needed to pass it. Should the proposal pass the House, it would then go to the U.S. Senate.

What you can do right now

Sign up for email alerts so you never miss an update. You can do that below, or click here. Spread the word. Forward this page or that email above to someone who values independent local news. Speak up via Protect My Public Media , the nonprofit public media advocacy organization. Support KCUR or Classical KC directly by making a donation.

And if you're already a member, thank you for standing for public media when it matters most.