Lisa Rodriguez named KCUR’s new Director of Journalism

KCUR is pleased to announce that Lisa Rodriguez has been selected as the organization’s new Director of Journalism. In this role, Rodriguez will ensure KCUR and its affiliates serve local and regional audiences with content that serves their needs, while upholding the highest standards of public service in nonprofit, independent journalism.

“Simply put: all of Lisa’s experience, combined with her grace and grit, make her the ideal candidate for this position,” says KCUR General Manager Sarah Morris. “She helped navigate the organization through some of its greatest challenges — from the COVID-19 pandemic to the rescission of federal funding, not to mention countless breaking news situations — and is universally respected and admired by her colleagues. She is the right leader for our future.”

Rodriguez has worked in nearly every part of the KCUR newsroom. She began her career as an intern before joining the Up To Date talk show as a producer in 2015. From there, she honed her reporting skills at City Hall and as afternoon newscaster.

Rodriguez was hired as News Director in 2020. In that role, she oversaw the local newsroom, including reporters, editors, producers and interns. She also coordinated the daily and breaking news agendas, and managed long-term projects and election coverage.

Rodriguez also led collaborations between KCUR and other media partners, including the KC Media Collective. She was named the 2023 Editor of the Year by the Public Media Journalists Association.

Rodriguez was just months into her role when reporter Aviva Okeson-Haberman was killed in April 2021. As KCUR was vaulted into its own news story, Rodriguez not only managed external media relations but also supported, counseled and comforted Aviva’s colleagues as they navigated the tragedy.

She led the initiative to name the KCUR internship program after Okeson-Haberman, and speaks to interns every semester about her work, keeping her spirit and legacy alive.

“This is not where I thought my career would take me, but I feel so strongly that this is the right role for me at the right time,” Rodriguez said. “KCUR faces a lot of challenges ahead and I am honored to lead my colleagues through them. Allowing myself to be driven by the moment has opened up opportunities I never imagined for myself. I am motivated to work alongside my colleagues to imagine a new and resilient future for KCUR.”