KCUR is adding Tiny Desk Radio and This Old House to broadcast schedule

KCUR is excited to announce two new additions to its broadcast schedule: Tiny Desk Radio and the This Old House Radio Hour, beginning Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Those new shows are part of a handful of scheduling changes, including some timing shuffling and a few farewells.

Tiny Desk Radio is an hour-long program of performances, interviews and behind-the-scenes stories. Each week, Tiny Desk Radio hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre will present three Tiny Desk concerts and share how these memorable (and sometimes viral) moments came together.

You'll hear world-class musicians from the worlds of pop, jazz, classical, Americana, hip-hop, R&B and more stripping down their sound for a concert series that's unlike anything else on the internet — or the radio.

Tiny Desk Radio will air on Saturdays at 7 p.m. with a rebroadcast at midnight after the Friday night Fish Fry.

This Old House Radio is Kansas City's new destination for all things home improvement, DIY, and restoration. Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse, each week they tackle your home repair questions, share expert advice, and bring you incredible stories of craftsmanship and renovation.

From historic restorations to practical fixes, This Old House celebrates the art of doing things right.

This Old House Radio Hour will air on Saturdays at 1 p.m. with a rebroadcast on Monday evenings at 9 p.m.

What's moving?

Climate One will now air on Saturdays at 6 a.m.

will now air on Saturdays at 6 a.m. The Middle will now be rebroadcast on Sundays at 2 p.m.

will now be rebroadcast on Sundays at 2 p.m. On The Media will now air on Sundays at 6 p.m.

What's leaving the schedule?

KCUR's full broadcast schedule can be found on our website, or click here to download the updated schedule (PDF).

