UMKC orders tenants of 4825 Troost — home to KCUR, Classical KC and others — to vacate next month

In an email sent following a KCUR staff meeting convened by Vice Chancellor Anne Spenner on Monday, December 22, the University provided the following statement:

"Dear Colleague:

We are writing to update you on a facilities situation that will have an immediate impact on you and your employees.

As you are aware, it has been UMKC’s plan for some years to decommission the 4825 Troost building. It is an older building with many of the typical problems that affect older buildings, including an HVAC system that has reached the end of its life span and numerous challenges in keeping the building in good repair.

In recent weeks, facilities staff have observed that the rate of deterioration has accelerated. Specifically, the settling of the foundation is occurring at a faster rate, and we’re concerned about potential impacts on the mechanical systems including the boiler and sewer lines, which could render the building uninhabitable with minimum notice.

Based on that new information, we’ve made a decision to vacate the building and have set things in motion to find alternative office space for everyone in the building. It is our goal to move everyone out of the building by January 31 or sooner.

We will be working with the leaders of the remaining groups in the building to prepare a smooth transition. Exploration already is underway to identify suitable space for each group. As those plans are solidified, we will set a firm move date.

In the meantime, UMKC Facilities will deliver packing boxes to each workspace so employees can box up their belongings in January in preparation for a move. UMKC has hired a moving company to handle the moving of boxes, office equipment and other key assets that need to go to the new space. Information Services will have a team ready to relocate computers, phones and technology. Your Human Resources business partner will also be available for staff questions.

We know the timing of this move is less than ideal – but based on the accelerated pace of building decline, we believe it is in the best interest of employees to move to new space. Please assure your employees that nothing needs to be done before the holidays.

We will work closely with you in coming weeks to determine specific transition plans and develop a more detailed timeline of the move.

Sincerely,

Troy Bruun, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration

Megan Gonzalez, Vice Chancellor for Human Resources"

This is a developing story. Questions should be directed to Stacy Downs, UMKC's Director of Strategic Communications Marketing and Communications, (816) 235-1441 or downs@umkc.edu.