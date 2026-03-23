Don't fall for this scam. KCUR will never request money for news coverage

Thanks to some eagle-eyed recipients, KCUR has been alerted to emails posing to be "Byron Booking Coordinator" or another person claiming to be a KCUR employee, soliciting a fee to be featured on air.

These emails are a scam.

KCUR will never request money to be interviewed or appear on our platforms. We are journalists and do not charge (or pay) for coverage.

If you think you have received one of these emails, here are a few things you can do:



Do not respond to the email.

Double-check the email sender. Be on the lookout for an address such as "infokcurfm@gmail.com."

Flag the email as a scam in your email system. Use the "Report Spam" or "Report Phishing" tool, and this will train your email provider's filters, improve security for other users, and help eliminate junk in your inbox.

In addition, using the "spam" flag on the original email will help your email provider shut down the mailbox of the sender.

Forward the email to kcur@kcur.org.

KCUR's security team and the University of Missouri-Kansas City IT team are on alert and are monitoring this scam.