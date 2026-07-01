The Volunteers: Getting to know the helping hands at KCUR and Classical KC

Behind every event, community engagement effort, and membership drive is a dedicated group of volunteers who generously give their time, talents, and enthusiasm to help support KCUR and Classical KC.

Their stories are as unique as the paths that brought them here, and each has played an important role in helping the stations thrive in our community.

Every other month, we'll introduce you to one of these incredible people who make KCUR stronger through their service. Through five questions (and occasional bonus ones!), you'll get to know the volunteers behind the scenes, hear their favorite KCUR and Classical KC memories, and discover a few fun surprises along the way.

Our first featured volunteer is Becky Welch.

At first glance, Becky Welch seems like the picture of a lifelong public media fan. She's been listening to public radio since childhood, has volunteered with KCUR for more than 25 years, and built lasting friendships in the process.

Most recently, she joined the dozens of other volunteers who helped pack up KCUR for its move out of 4825 Troost (that’s Becky amidst the towers of boxes, below).

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 One of many volunteers marches through a storage room on the second floor of 4825 Troost on Jan. 19, 2026 where KCUR staff and employees began the process of moving out of the building.

Since signing up to answer phones during membership drives in 2001, Becky has become one of those familiar faces who helps make KCUR's fundraising efforts possible. Along the way, she's collected plenty of memorable stories, from friendly competitions of being the first to answer ringing phones, to unforgettable on-air moments.

We asked Becky five questions (plus a couple of bonus ones!) to learn more about the volunteer who has been helping keep KCUR strong for more than two decades.

1. What was your "driveway moment" that made you a KCUR fan?

I grew up with it. My dad played classical music from our local public radio station in the car. And then in college in the ‘80s, I started listening on my own.

2. When did you first start volunteering with KCUR?

In 2001. I heard on the radio that there was a need for pledge [membership drive] volunteers so I signed up. Also, my mom used to volunteer when I was growing up, so it was ingrained in me.

3. What's your favorite part about volunteering with KCUR?

I like being helpful to something that I’m so invested in. I’ve met a lot of fun people and have made good friends. We now have a lunch group.

4. Speaking of favorite things, what do you enjoy when you're not volunteering?

Gardening. I read a lot. And every year we go to the Walnut Valley Festival and camp in our RV. Also, I play guitar.

5. What's a fun fact about you that most people don't know?

I’ve done 803 skydives!

Bonus Question:

What's a favorite memory from your years volunteering with KCUR?

It was in the late hours of The Fish Fry during the membership drive one year. There was a woman who called in and said she had to come in person to give a check. And she said she was psychic but she kept calling up and asking for directions. We were all laughing so hard, “If you’re a psychic, why do you need directions?” Chuck let her in and had her get on the air! That was great fun.

One More Bonus:

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Time travel!

Interested in becoming a KCUR or Classical KC volunteer? Let us know!

Questions? Contact Sarah Reinhardt, volunteer and events coordinator at (816) 235-1551 or sarahreinhardt@kcur.org.