Bring your friends and join KCUR for an evening of true stories told live at the historic Folly Theater! Five storytellers will take the Moth Mainstage to share a personal moment in time: Jumping without a net, diving deep, and exploring uncharted territories.

WHEN: Thursday, May 4, 2023



Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Stories begin at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Folly Theater



300 West 12th Street, Kansas City, Missouri

The Moth

About The Moth

The Moth's mission is to promote the art and craft of storytelling and to honor and celebrate the diversity and commonality of human experience. KCUR is home to The Moth Radio Hour, airing Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. and Sundays from 1-2 p.m.

The Mainstage is the quintessential Moth experience, a two-act show where the storytellers and a notable host share true personal stories, without notes. Host and storyteller details will be coming soon.