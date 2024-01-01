Jess Savage

I am the environmental reporter at Northern Public Radio based in DeKalb, Illinois. I'm a Report for America corps member covering agriculture and the environment throughout the Mississippi River Basin. I also regularly contribute food and farm stories for Harvest Public Media.

I recently completed my master's degree from Northwestern University's journalism program, where I specialized in health, environment and science reporting.

Before moving to Illinois, I studied ecology and natural resources at the University of Vermont. For my honors thesis, I researched the impacts of climate change on agriculture systems in New England.

I grew up on the north shore of Massachusetts, where my dad took me out clamming and lobstering on the Merrimack River. I've worked on several farms over the years and spend most of my weekends exploring farmers markets throughout Chicago.

If you need to reach me, you can always send story ideas, recipes, book recommendations or anything else on your mind to jsavage2@niu.edu.