Jesse Bogan

A veteran journalist, I’ve written extensively about criminal justice, mental health and poverty. Before joining The Marshall Project-St. Louis, I worked nearly 15 years at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, often writing about people and communities on the margins. Before that, I covered the Southwest for Forbes and the Texas-Mexico border for the San Antonio Express-News.

With a master’s degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, I started out as a night cops reporter. In a previous career, I was a grain trader in Mexico.

I grew up in the Missouri Ozarks and have lived in the city of St. Louis since 2010.

What do you think is underreported about the criminal justice system in Missouri? From tiny towns to big cities, I want to hear from you.

Email me at jbogan@themarshallproject.org