Jill Wendholt Silva | Flatland

Jill Wendholt Silva | FlatlandFlatland contributor
Jill Wendholt Silva is Kansas City’s James Beard award-winning food editor and writer. For nearly three decades she has been a leading voice on diverse topics ranging from food trucks to food desserts. She considers herself fortunate to have hung out with butchers, bakers and barbecue pitmasters during her tenure at The Kansas City Star.
Recently she has been eating flan, drinking Brazilian caipirinhas and forking up food stories for an array of media platforms. You can follow Silva at @jillsilvafood.
Founded in 1887, Browne’s is the oldest Irish business in the world — outside of Ireland. The marketplace is known for its Reuben sandwiches, shelves lined with grocery items missed by new Irish immigrants, and imported artisan handcrafts.
Even as the pandemic worsens again, many restaurants say they can't afford to sit out the city's annual Restaurant Week. Some are offering delivery and carryout options, while asking diners to practice patience and kindness.