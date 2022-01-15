Jill Wendholt Silva | Flatland

Jill Wendholt Silva is Kansas City’s James Beard award-winning food editor and writer. For nearly three decades she has been a leading voice on diverse topics ranging from food trucks to food desserts. She considers herself fortunate to have hung out with butchers, bakers and barbecue pitmasters during her tenure at The Kansas City Star.

Recently she has been eating flan, drinking Brazilian caipirinhas and forking up food stories for an array of media platforms. You can follow Silva at @jillsilvafood.