Jim Meadows

I report for Harvest Public Media for Illinois Public Media at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before coming to Urbana, I was a reporter at public radio station WCBU in Peoria, Illinois, dating back to 1989.

Both areas have provided plenty of opportunities to report on food, farming and rural issues over the years. I’ve covered land claim lawsuits filed against Illinois landowners by the Miami tribe, the growth of the Illinois-Iowa Farm Progress Show, and increasing awareness of the importance of the Mahomet Aquifer to residents and industry in east-central Illinois.

I first thought of broadcasting as a career when I learned my local high school in the Chicago suburbs had a low-power student radio station. WRHS in Park Forest is, sadly, no longer on the air. But it gave me my first on-air experience in the 1970s, and my first opportunities to do some reporting.

You can reach me at meadows@illinois.edu.