Jordan Rau, Senior Correspondent at KFF Health News, reports on cost and quality in the American health care system with a focus on hospitals and nursing homes. He joined KFF Health News at its founding in 2009 and specializes in data journalism. His articles have revealed: rampant infection control problems in nursing homes; dangerous daily swings in staffing levels in nursing homes; hospitals that do not follow their own charity care policies; byzantine ownership structures of skilled nursing facilities; and the proliferating and contradictory “best hospital” rating industry. On occasion he has digressed to write about the joys of remote schooling and the pretensions of children’s art. A graduate of Wesleyan University, he previously worked as a reporter at the Los Angeles Times and Newsday.