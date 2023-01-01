© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Jordan Rau

Jordan Rau

Senior correspondent
Jordan Rau, Senior Correspondent at KFF Health News, reports on cost and quality in the American health care system with a focus on hospitals and nursing homes. He joined KFF Health News at its founding in 2009 and specializes in data journalism. His articles have revealed: rampant infection control problems in nursing homes; dangerous daily swings in staffing levels in nursing homes; hospitals that do not follow their own charity care policies; byzantine ownership structures of skilled nursing facilities; and the proliferating and contradictory “best hospital” rating industry. On occasion he has digressed to write about the joys of remote schooling and the pretensions of children’s art. A graduate of Wesleyan University, he previously worked as a reporter at the Los Angeles Times and Newsday.