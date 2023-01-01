Judith Graham, a contributing columnist, writes the “Navigating Aging” column for KHN. She has covered health care for more than 30 years. She’s been an investigative reporter, national correspondent and senior health reporter at the Chicago Tribune and a regular contributor to The New York Times’ New Old Age blog. Judith was the first topic leader on aging for the Association of Health Care Journalists. Her work has appeared in publications including Stat News, The Washington Post, and the Journal of the American Medical Association. She is a graduate of Harvard College and has a master’s in journalism from Columbia University.