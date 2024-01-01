Julie Wallen

Julie came to us from Kansas City PBS and 90.9 FM The Bridge in a leadership role where she built relationships with area businesses. Prior to her non-profit background, Julie spent 25 years in Marketing Leadership roles at companies such as Coca Cola, Nestle, Naked Juice and Three Dog Bakery where she was instrumental in increasing company revenue. Her vast marketing knowledge provides her with a proven track record in helping businesses create brand awareness and show community pride by supporting public media. Click here to contact Julie.