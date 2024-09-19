Kallie Cox is a contributing reporter for The Midwest Newsroom. They are based in St. Louis.

Kallie was previously a reporter covering St. Louis politics for the Riverfront Times. They also have for the Charlotte Observer in North Carolina, and the Southern Illinoisan.

They are a two-time Pulitzer Center reporting fellow and have spent most of their career covering police accountability and the legal system. Reach Kallie on LinkedIn or at their personal website.