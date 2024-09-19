Kallie CoxReporter
Kallie Cox is a contributing reporter for The Midwest Newsroom. They are based in St. Louis.
Kallie was previously a reporter covering St. Louis politics for the Riverfront Times. They also have for the Charlotte Observer in North Carolina, and the Southern Illinoisan.
They are a two-time Pulitzer Center reporting fellow and have spent most of their career covering police accountability and the legal system. Reach Kallie on LinkedIn or at their personal website.
After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in 2021, the governors of Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska answered his call to tackle crime and illegal immigration along the state’s border with Mexico. Their efforts are failing, critics say.