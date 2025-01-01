Kansas City Public Media SMS Privacy Policy

Kansas City Public Media is committed to keeping your personal information private. We do not sell, loan, or trade information obtained through SMS messages, website interaction, membership, or volunteerism.

Find Kansas City Public Media's full privacy guidelines here.

Collection and use of mobile information

When you provide your mobile number to KCUR you are voluntarily opting in to receive SMS messages from KCUR, we may collect your mobile phone number and any information you provide in response to our messages. This information is used solely for communication purposes, including service updates, alerts, and relevant notifications.

Consent & opt-out instructions

By providing your mobile number you consent to receive SMS messages from KCUR. If you wish to stop receiving messages at any time, you can opt out by texting STOP to the number from which you received the message. Upon opting out, you will no longer receive SMS messages unless you re-subscribe. For additional assistance, you may text HELP or contact our support team.

Data sharing and protection

KCUR does not share, sell, or rent your mobile information with third parties or affiliates for marketing or promotional purposes. All the above categories exclude text messaging originator opt-in data and consent. This information will not be shared with any third parties.

SMS Terms and Conditions

1. Overview

By providing your mobile number you are voluntarily opting into the SMS messaging service provided by KCUR, you agree to receive text messages related to our services, promotions, and important updates. These Terms and Conditions govern your participation in our SMS program.

2. Message content

Subscribers may receive text messages that include:

Informational updates

Promotional offers and discounts

Transactional and account-related notifications

Customer service alerts

3. Message frequency

Message frequency may vary based on user engagement and preferences.

4. Message & data rates

Message and data rates may apply. Charges depend on your mobile service provider’s plan.

5. Customer support

For assistance with our SMS service, you can:

Text HELP for support instructions

for support instructions Call us at (816) 235-1551

Email us at membership @kcur.org

6. Opt-out information

You can unsubscribe from our SMS service at any time by texting STOP. After opting out, you will no longer receive SMS messages from us unless you re-enroll.

7. Privacy & data usage

Your information will be handled per our Privacy Policy. We do not share or sell your personal data.

8. Changes to terms

We may update these Terms and Conditions at any time. Continued use of our SMS service constitutes acceptance of the revised terms.

9. Liability disclaimer

KCUR is not responsible for any delays or failures in message delivery. Carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages.