Kate Grumke became St. Louis Public Radio’s education reporter in October, 2021. She grew up in St. Louis but spent more than five years covering politics and policy in Washington, D.C., most recently as a producer for the PBS NewsHour. Kate has covered two presidential elections and has reported from Cuba, El Salvador and Mexico. She won a 2022 Peabody Award and was nominated for a News and Documentary Emmy Award for her coverage of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. She also won a 2019 National Murrow Award for her coverage of Oklahoma’s teacher walkout.

Kate graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism and studied data journalism in Columbia University’s Lede Program. She is a huge fan of St. Louis’ food, architecture, museums and city parks.