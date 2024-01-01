KCUR 2024
University Faculty Experts featured on the Air and Online
Recent examples (since Dec. 2023)
- Prof Mitch Brian - UMKC School of Humanities
- Prof Antonio Byrd - UMKC School of Humanities
- Prof Scott Elliot - UMKC School of Humanities
- Prof Michael Frisch - UMKC School of Engineering and Computer Science
- Prof Christopher Garmon - UMKC Bloch School of Management
- Prof Amanda Grimes - UMKC School of Nursing
- Prof Brian Hare - UMKC School of Engineering and Computer Science
- Prof Joseph Genualdi - UMKC Conservatory
- Dean Russell B. Melchert - UMKC School of Pharmacy
- Prof Sean O’Brien - UMKC School of Law
- Prof Peverill Squire - UM Truman School of Government and Politics
- Prof Fengpeng Sun - UMKC School of Engineering and Computer Science
- Dean Ellen Suni - retired UMKC School of Law
- Vice Provost Doug Swink - UMKC Enrollment Management
- Prof Beth Vonnahme - UMKC School of Humanities
- Prof Greg Vonnahme - UMKC School of Humanities
- Dusty Walter - Superintendent of the Wurdack Research Center at Mizzou
Awards in FY2024
- 2024 Public Media Journalists Association Awards (10)
- National Press Foundation Fellowship (1)
- Current Public Media Rising Star Award (1)
- Public Media Journalists Association Editor of the Year (1)
- Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards (8)
- Edward R. Murrow National Awards (3)
- James Beard Award Finalist (1)
- Kansas Press Association Awards (3)
- Gracie Awards (2)
- Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards (6
- 2023 Public Media Journalists Association Awards (6)
Collaborations
- Midwest Newsroom Investigative Journalism
- Harvest Public Media - rural coverage across 9 states
- KC Media Collective - local coverage with 6 primary partners
- Kansas News Service - statewide news service
- Next Gen Radio - training future journalists
- Cortico/MIT Center for Constructive Communication - AI project based at MIT
- The Moth Story Slam - KC
- Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me - KC
- NPR
- The Kansas City Star
- League of Women Voters of Kansas City/Jackson-Clay-Platte Counties
- Johnson County Post
- States Newsrooms
- Latinx Education Collaborative
- Revolución Educativa
Community Partners
- Classical KC Arts Partners
- Allegro Choirs of Kansas City
- Bach Aria Soloists
- Friends of Chamber Music
- Fountain City Brass Band
- Harmony Project KC
- Harriman-Jewell Series
- Kansas City Ballet
- Kansas City Baroque Consortium
- Kansas City Chorale
- Kansas City Suzuki Academy
- Kansas City Symphony
- Kansas City Youth Percussion Ensemble
- Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
- Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
- Landlocked Opera Inc
- Lyric Opera of Kansas City
- Music Academy of Kansas City
- The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
- newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble
- Opera180°
- The Opus 76 Quartet
- Park University International Center for Music
- Porch Music KC
- Spire Chamber Ensemble
- Te Deum Chamber Choir
- UMKC Conservatory
- The William Baker Festival Singers
- William-Jewell College Department of Music
- The Wires Alternative Strings
- Youth Symphony of Kansas City
- KCUR partners
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Health Forward Foundation
- League of Women Voters
- Johnson County Library
- Kansas City, Kansas Public Library
- Kansas City, Missouri Public Libraries
- Midcontinent Public Libraries
- Resurrection, a United Methodist Church
- Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council
- Jewish Vocational Service
- Kansas City Indian Center
- GKC (MO) Links, Inc.
- Urban League of Greater Kansas City
- The Voter Network
- Cherith Brook
- Mattie Rhodes
- MCPL
- KPRS/Alpha Kappa Alpha
- Kansas City Kansas Community College
- League of Women Voters
- Lykins Neighborhood Association
- Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation-KC
- Event/in-kind partners
- 1900 Building
- Mammoth Entertainmen
- City Barrel Brewing
- Casual Animal Brewing
- Rochester Coffee & Brewing
- Tom’s Town
- Kansas City Current
- Christopher Elbow Chocolates
- Missouri Hives
- Yoli Tortilleria
- Swoon Bakery
- Cosentino’s Market
- The Russell
- Burns & McDonnell
- Polsinelli