University Faculty Experts featured on the Air and Online
Recent examples (since Dec. 2023)

  • Prof Mitch Brian - UMKC School of Humanities
  • Prof Antonio Byrd - UMKC School of Humanities
  • Prof Scott Elliot - UMKC School of Humanities
  • Prof Michael Frisch - UMKC School of Engineering and Computer Science
  • Prof Christopher Garmon - UMKC Bloch School of Management
  • Prof Amanda Grimes - UMKC School of Nursing
  • Prof Brian Hare - UMKC School of Engineering and Computer Science
  • Prof Joseph Genualdi - UMKC Conservatory
  • Dean Russell B. Melchert -  UMKC School of Pharmacy
  • Prof Sean O’Brien - UMKC School of Law
  • Prof Peverill Squire - UM Truman School of Government and Politics
  • Prof Fengpeng Sun - UMKC School of Engineering and Computer Science
  • Dean Ellen Suni - retired UMKC School of Law
  • Vice Provost Doug Swink - UMKC Enrollment Management
  • Prof Beth Vonnahme - UMKC School of Humanities
  • Prof Greg Vonnahme - UMKC School of Humanities
  • Dusty Walter - Superintendent of the Wurdack Research Center at Mizzou

Awards in FY2024

  • 2024 Public Media Journalists Association Awards (10)
  • National Press Foundation Fellowship (1) 
  • Current Public Media Rising Star Award (1)
  • Public Media Journalists Association Editor of the Year (1) 
  • Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards (8)
  • Edward R. Murrow National Awards (3) 
  • James Beard Award Finalist (1)
  • Kansas Press Association Awards (3) 
  • Gracie Awards (2) 
  • Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards (6
  • 2023 Public Media Journalists Association Awards (6)

Collaborations

  • Midwest Newsroom Investigative Journalism
  • Harvest Public Media - rural coverage across 9 states
  • KC Media Collective - local coverage with 6 primary partners
  • Kansas News Service - statewide news service
  • Next Gen Radio - training future journalists
  • Cortico/MIT Center for Constructive Communication - AI project based at MIT
  • The Moth Story Slam - KC
  • Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me - KC 
  • NPR
  • The Kansas City Star
  • League of Women Voters of Kansas City/Jackson-Clay-Platte Counties
  • Johnson County Post
  • States Newsrooms
  • Latinx Education Collaborative 
  • Revolución Educativa

Community Partners

  • Classical KC Arts Partners
    • Allegro Choirs of Kansas City
    • Bach Aria Soloists
    • Friends of Chamber Music
    • Fountain City Brass Band
    • Harmony Project KC
    • Harriman-Jewell Series
    • Kansas City Ballet
    • Kansas City Baroque Consortium
    • Kansas City Chorale
    • Kansas City Suzuki Academy
    • Kansas City Symphony
    • Kansas City Youth Percussion Ensemble
    • Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
    • Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
    • Landlocked Opera Inc
    • Lyric Opera of Kansas City
    • Music Academy of Kansas City
    • The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
    • newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble
    • Opera180°
    • The Opus 76 Quartet
    • Park University International Center for Music
    • Porch Music KC
    • Spire Chamber Ensemble
    • Te Deum Chamber Choir
    • UMKC Conservatory
    • The William Baker Festival Singers
    • William-Jewell College Department of Music
    • The Wires Alternative Strings
    • Youth Symphony of Kansas City
  • KCUR partners
    • Kansas City Chiefs
    • Health Forward Foundation 
    • League of Women Voters
    • Johnson County Library
    • Kansas City, Kansas Public Library
    • Kansas City, Missouri Public Libraries
    • Midcontinent Public Libraries
    • Resurrection, a United Methodist Church
    • Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council
    • Jewish Vocational Service
    • Kansas City Indian Center 
    • GKC (MO) Links, Inc.
    • Urban League of Greater Kansas City
    • The Voter Network
    • Cherith Brook
    • Mattie Rhodes
    • MCPL
    • KPRS/Alpha Kappa Alpha 
    • Kansas City Kansas Community College
    • League of Women Voters
    • Lykins Neighborhood Association 
    • Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation-KC
  • Event/in-kind partners
    • 1900 Building
    • Mammoth Entertainmen
    • City Barrel Brewing
    • Casual Animal Brewing
    • Rochester Coffee & Brewing
    • Tom’s Town
    • Kansas City Current
    • Christopher Elbow Chocolates
    • Missouri Hives
    • Yoli Tortilleria
    • Swoon Bakery
    • Cosentino’s Market
    • The Russell
    • Burns & McDonnell
    • Polsinelli