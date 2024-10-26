KCUR's Scavenger Hunt

KCUR’s annual scavenger hunt is back!

Build your team of up to four to work together and solve clues only true fans of KCUR will know. At the end, meet us back at City Barrel Brewing + Kitchen in the Crossroads to celebrate your successes with prizes for the top three scoring teams.

EVENT DETAILS:



Saturday, October 26, 2024

City Barrel Brewing + Kitchen, 1740 Holmes

East Crossroads, KCMO

5:00 Check-in 5:30 Rules and Q&A 6:00 Hunt begins 7:30 Return to City Barrel/Hunt ends 9:00 event concludes

Regular tickets: $25 per person VIP tickets: $75 per person, includes a voucher for dinner at City Barrel plus 10 extra points per team member to jumpstart your hunt



FAQs

Q: Will there be prizes?

A: Oh yes! The three teams with the highest scores will receive great prizes including KCUR swag and more.

Q: Do I need to have a team of four?

A: You may play with fewer than four people; however, you will need to have at least a neutral designated driver and one person responsible for taking photos of each challenge.

Q: May we use Google or phone-a-friend?

A: Sure!

Q: I have more questions. Who should I contact?

A: Contact Claratē Heckler, manager of live events.