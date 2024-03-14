Lacretia Wimbley got her Bachelor's Degree in Communication and Journalism from Mississippi State University in 2016.

Wimbley spent six years at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in various roles, including copy editing, page design and breaking/feature news reporting. She has also covered stories on the Hill District of Pittsburgh for the Heinz Endowments Magazine. She was elected President of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh in 2020 and served until 2022.

Before coming to St. Louis Public Radio, Wimbley spent a year in Denver working as a Justice Reporter for Colorado Public Radio. She enjoys thought-provoking conversations, gospel, soulful music and poetry. You might catch her playing her acoustic guitar on the streets or at open mics from time to time.