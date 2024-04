Lauren Winston is a participant in the 2024 Next Gen Radio program at KCUR.

Winston is a freelance reporter for the Kansas City Defender who graduated from Vanderbilt University in 2023. She is exploring the art of storytelling as a way to connect with community and rediscover her hometown of Kansas City. Next year, she plans to attend law school. Lauren also loves learning how to DJ, deepening her yoga practice and spending time with her family.