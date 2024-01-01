Lilah Manning is the Classical KC intern for summer 2024. She is a senior at UMKC, majoring in communications with a minor in business administration.

She is interested in the realm of media and storytelling, which is why she currently writes for the campus newspaper, Roo News. Alongside her passion for writing, she enjoys black-and-white films and diving into old books. She has a collection of antique, second-hand literature lacking legible covers because she loves the excitement of discovering unknown stories.

Email her at lmanning@kcur.org.