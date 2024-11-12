Want a hit song? Give Dana Suesse 12 minutes
Kansas City composer Dana Suesse was behind some of the most popular American music of the 1930s. Nicknamed “the girl Gershwin,” Suesse’s songs like “You Oughta Be In Pictures” and “My Silent Love” were performed by stars like Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby. As Classical KC’s Lilah Manning reports, Suesse blazed a path on Tin Pan Alley in a music scene otherwise dominated by men.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Lilah Manning, hosted by Mackenzie Martin, and produced by Olivia Hewitt, with editing by Luke Martin and Suzanne Hogan. Mix by Olivia Hewitt and Mackenzie Martin.