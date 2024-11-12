© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A People's History of Kansas City

Want a hit song? Give Dana Suesse 12 minutes

By Mackenzie Martin,
Olivia HewittLilah Manning
Published November 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Vogue Studios
/
Peter Mintun

Kansas City composer Dana Suesse was behind some of the most popular American music of the 1930s. Nicknamed “the girl Gershwin,” Suesse’s songs like “You Oughta Be In Pictures” and “My Silent Love” were performed by stars like Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby. As Classical KC’s Lilah Manning reports, Suesse blazed a path on Tin Pan Alley in a music scene otherwise dominated by men.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Lilah Manning, hosted by Mackenzie Martin, and produced by Olivia Hewitt, with editing by Luke Martin and Suzanne Hogan. Mix by Olivia Hewitt and Mackenzie Martin.

A People's History of Kansas City
Stay Connected
Mackenzie Martin
Mackenzie Martin is a senior podcast producer at KCUR Studios and host of the podcast, A People's History of Kansas City. Contact her at mackenzie@kcur.org.
See stories by Mackenzie Martin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
Lilah Manning
Lilah Manning is the Classical KC intern for summer 2024. Email her at lmanning@kcur.org.
See stories by Lilah Manning
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now