Livia Ziskey

Livia ZiskeyReporter
Contact: lziskey2@huskers.unl.edu
Job Title: Reporter
Topic Expertise: Nebraska Legislature, immigrant and refugee communities, juvenile justice
Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
Geographic Expertise: Lincoln, Omaha and the state Nebraska
Education: University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Language: English
Honors & Awards: Omaha Press Club Award (2024)
Memberships:
Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE)
About Livia
Livia will graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May of 2026. She studies journalism, advertising, public relations and psychology.
An Omaha native, she is drawn to amplifying historically silenced voices in her local community. Livia's reporting has explored Nebraska politics, Lincoln's Vietnamese community and juvenile solitary confinement. Find more of her work on the Nebraska News Service website.