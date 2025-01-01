Livia Ziskey

Contact: lziskey2@huskers.unl.edu

Job Title: Reporter

Topic Expertise: Nebraska Legislature, immigrant and refugee communities, juvenile justice

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Geographic Expertise: Lincoln, Omaha and the state Nebraska

Education: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Language: English

Honors & Awards: Omaha Press Club Award (2024)

Memberships:

Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE)

About Livia

Livia will graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May of 2026. She studies journalism, advertising, public relations and psychology.

An Omaha native, she is drawn to amplifying historically silenced voices in her local community. Livia's reporting has explored Nebraska politics, Lincoln's Vietnamese community and juvenile solitary confinement. Find more of her work on the Nebraska News Service website.