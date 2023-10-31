© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
WATCH: Israeli couple reflects on watching the war unfold from Michigan

KCUR | By Rick Brewer
Published October 31, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT
As the war between Israel and Hamas continues to unfold in the Middle East, WCMU wanted to learn what it's like for people with close ties to the conflict to watch it from afar.

Ariel Rak and Iris Mehler both grew up in Israel and have been together since they were 13 years old and both served in the Israeli Defense Force.

They recently moved their family to Midland.

During this conversation, we talk about what their family in Israel is seeing, how this war has changed their view of Israel and why they're sympathetic to the Palestinian people amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Editor's note: This conversation was recorded on Oct. 18, 2023.
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer is a general assignment reporter covering central and northern Michigan for WCMU Public Radio.
