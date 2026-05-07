© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Margaret Mellott

Reporter, Johnson County Post

Margaret Mellott is a freelancer covering Gardner, De Soto, Spring Hill and Edgerton for the Johnson County Post. A Mill Valley High graduate, she earned a bachelor’s degree in communication with a minor in journalism at Emporia State University. She previously worked in central New York covering health and local politics.