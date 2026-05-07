Margaret MellottReporter, Johnson County Post
Margaret Mellott is a freelancer covering Gardner, De Soto, Spring Hill and Edgerton for the Johnson County Post. A Mill Valley High graduate, she earned a bachelor’s degree in communication with a minor in journalism at Emporia State University. She previously worked in central New York covering health and local politics.
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Gardner city officials said Beale Infrastructure withdrew its proposal this week after being told the city would not provide any public incentives for it. More than 100 residents attended a city council meeting Monday about the plan.