Meg Britton-Mehlisch

Wichita reporter, The Beacon

Meg Britton-Mehlisch is The Beacon’s local government reporter in Wichita. A commitment to local journalism has taken Meg all over the United States. She worked as a local news reporter in the exurbs of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, received a masters degree in investigative journalism from Columbia Journalism School and covered Pittsfield, Massachusetts for The Berkshire Eagle.

Meg is a Midwesterner through and through and grew up in the Kansas City metro.

Email her at megbm@thebeacon.media.