Meghan O'BrienReporter
Contact: mobrien15@huskers.unl.edu
Job Title: Reporter
Topic Expertise: Dental care in the Nebraska prison system and healthcare in the state of Nebraska.
Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
Geographic Expertise: Lincoln, Nebraska and rural Nebraska.
Education: University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Language: English
Honors & Awards: Finalist for In-Depth Reporting (Large) in the Society of Professional Journalists Region 7 Mark of Excellence Awards, 2024
About Meghan
Meghan O'Brien is a reporter from Fremont, Nebraska. She began reporting on dental care in Nebraska prisons in January, after turning her passion for healthcare reporting toward a population that doesn't often receive as much coverage.
She is a senior studying journalism and English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Meghan also works as the managing editor at the university's only independent, student-run publication, The Daily Nebraskan, and as a news intern at Nebraska Public Media.