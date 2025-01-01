Contact: mobrien15@huskers.unl.edu

Job Title: Reporter

Topic Expertise: Dental care in the Nebraska prison system and healthcare in the state of Nebraska.

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Geographic Expertise: Lincoln, Nebraska and rural Nebraska.

Education: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Language: English

Honors & Awards: Finalist for In-Depth Reporting (Large) in the Society of Professional Journalists Region 7 Mark of Excellence Awards, 2024

About Meghan

Meghan O'Brien is a reporter from Fremont, Nebraska. She began reporting on dental care in Nebraska prisons in January, after turning her passion for healthcare reporting toward a population that doesn't often receive as much coverage.

She is a senior studying journalism and English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Meghan also works as the managing editor at the university's only independent, student-run publication, The Daily Nebraskan, and as a news intern at Nebraska Public Media.