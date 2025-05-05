Molly Ashford

I cover agriculture and environmental issues for Harvest Public Media via Nebraska Public Media in Lincoln, Nebraska.

I was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, where I continue to live while commuting to Lincoln. Prior to joining the public radio world, I worked at The Omaha World-Herald for about three years, with a primary coverage area of courts and justice issues. Before that, I worked at a small daily legal newspaper and freelanced for a variety of local nonprofit outlets.

I have an undergraduate degree in Medical Humanities from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and will soon return to the university to begin a Master’s program in History and Government.

Reach out with tips, story ideas, feedback — or just to say hello. My email is mashford@nebraskapublicmedia.org and I’m far too active on Twitter/X under the username @heymooly.