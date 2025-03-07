Midwest Newsroom - Latino News Network Internship

The Latino News Network is accepting applications for the Hortencia Zavala Foundation Summer Internship Program .

This intern would work with NPR’s Midwest Newsroom , which focuses on investigative and enterprise reporting, and would be based at one of four stations: St. Louis Public Radio, Iowa Public Radio (Des Moines), Nebraska Public Media (Lincoln), or KCUR in Kansas City. The intern’s work would appear on The Midwest Newsroom, Latino News Network, and the Fulcrum platforms.

We are looking for students in all communications fields with a demonstrated interest in journalism for this paid opportunity. We are especially interested in hearing from applicants who are interested in stories related to public health and immigration.

Successful applicants will be assigned meaningful multimedia work in the production of local and regional news, including reporting and writing, audio, visuals and social media.



The internship runs from June 2 through Aug. 1, 2025. Advisors and mentors will meet with students regularly to identify and develop their summer goals and provide training as needed.

The intern is expected to work at least 30 hours per week, with an hourly pay rate based on fair wages in the city where they work.

Applications will be accepted until March 7, 2025. The internship is open to both undergraduate and graduate students.



Please send resumes, three work samples and cover letters to hortenciazavalafoundation@gmail.com .

. For those who would like cover letter help, check out these tips from NPR .

The Hortencia Zavala Foundation was created in 2016 by Hugo Balta, Owner/Publisher of LNN, and twice president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), as a way to help students while honoring the legacy of his abuelita, Hortencia Zavala.