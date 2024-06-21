Isa Luzurraga is a journalism major and honors student at Emerson College in Boston. The Omaha native joins the Midwest Newsroom in partnership with Latino News Network and the Hortencia Zavala Foundation.

Luzarraga is a member of NAHJ and served as Secretary in Emerson’s Student Chapter. In 2023, she was recognized by the NAHJ New England professional chapter as a finalist in their first-ever journalism awards ceremony for: ‘I’m not leaving’: How a 21-year-old Salvadoran immigrant is fighting for medical justice, published by Keke Magazine.

An active freelancer, she also serves as managing editor for Emerson’s Your Magazine. “As a writer, photographer, and content producer in the Office of the Dean for the past three years, Isa has contributed valuably to several projects that require creative or unconventional approaches to the work, and in coordination with other team members,” said Paul Pegher, Director of Operations and Communications, Emerson College’s School of Communication.

Luzarraga has interned at the Kansas City Star and The Reader (Omaha). “Isa is great in both independent and collaborative environments,” said Hannah Wise, Assistant Managing Editor for Engagement and Experimentation, The Kansas City Star. “During her internship at The Kansas City Star, she was part of our audience team and regularly collaborated with colleagues on social posts and newsletters. But she also was an independent worker in that I asked her to dive into developing our Threads strategy. She independently chose stories and posted them to the platform and tracked their