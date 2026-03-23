Najifa Farhat is an award-winning investigative reporter covering health for KBIA’s Health and Wealth Desk. Her reporting focuses on the intersection of health and broader issues of well-being, including environmental and climate impacts, food security, marginalized communities, and emerging solutions and technologies. She approaches her work with the belief that every story has a health component.

Farhat holds a master’s degree in environmental journalism from the University of Montana and has reported extensively across the Mountain West, Southwest Michigan and now, Missouri.

She can be reached at najifa.farhat@missouri.edu