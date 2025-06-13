Naomi DelkamillerReporting Fellow, The Midwest Newsroom
Contact: ndelkamiller@iowapublicradio.org
Job Title: Reporting Fellow
Topic Expertise: Government accountability, public health, climate
Location: Omaha
Geographic Expertise: Iowa and Nebraska
Education: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Bachelor's Degree in Journalism
Language: English
Honors & Awards: Hearst Journalism Awards (Top 10 Finalist, Flatwater Free Press) Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards (Grand Prize, News21) College Media Association Film & Audio Festival (First Place Short Documentary, News21)
Membership: Investigative Reporters and Editors
About Naomi
Naomi Delkamiller is an investigative reporter with a background in visual storytelling, data journalism and multimedia reporting. She believes the point of journalism is to help the public better understand complex issues. The format—whether video, graphics, or written stories—is simply a vehicle to accomplish this mission.
Before joining the Midwest Newsroom as its inaugural fellow, Delkamiller was an investigative reporting fellow at the Flatwater Free Press, Nebraska’s first statewide nonprofit newsroom. She was also a News21 fellow in Phoenix, Arizona, where she produced an award-winning documentary for the project America After Roe.
At The Midwest Newsroom, Delkamiller will investigate the region’s most complex challenges to help drive understanding and accountability in the communities she grew up in.
-
Ruling in favor of the Blue Springs School District, Missouri's highest court said the former student failed to prove the district discriminated against him for denying him access to male locker rooms and bathrooms.