News Director - KCUR

KCUR 89.3, Kansas City’s NPR affiliate, is looking for an experienced journalist and impactful leader to oversee the day-to-day news operation and reporting. The News Director’s primary responsibility will be to ensure efficiency in the workflow and distribution of journalism for digital, broadcast, social media, streaming and on-demand platforms.

KCUR’s journalists cover communities across the bistate Kansas City region. KCUR is the lead station for both NPR’s Midwest Newsroom, which focuses on enterprise and investigative reporting, and Harvest Public Media, which reports on the food production industry, environmental topics and rural issues from Texas to Minnesota. This is an exciting and momentous time to be a journalist, particularly in public media.

The News Director at KCUR will drive the daily reporting with a perfect combination of energy, confidence and consistency and help the Director of Journalism transform KCUR into a digital-first, audience-focused local news operation.

The ideal candidate for this role has superior organizational skills and high journalistic standards. They should be energized by the pace of daily news, driven to produce ambitious and enterprising journalism and have experience in leading newsrooms.

Having excellent news judgment and being a clear and consistent communicator are both essential qualities for this job. The News Director should have a record of leading investigations and planning coverage of major news events.

They will be a strong collaborator, an outstanding manager of people and an unflappable leader in a busy newsroom environment.

Job Description

Coach, supervise and edit the work of editors, reporters, newscasters, talk show teams and freelancers who provide content for broadcast and digital platforms.

Collaborate with the Director of Journalism and Audience Editor on long-term vision planning, including evaluating and iterating our editorial priorities and products, content strategy and audience development strategy.

Oversee newsroom investigations and plan major editorial projects.

Help to build a healthy culture of feedback and critique in the newsroom.

Help lead collaborative journalism efforts between KCUR and external news partners.

Oversee staff scheduling, ensuring appropriate reporting and editing coverage.

Work with editors to ensure that the diversity of voices in Kansas City is included in KCUR’s journalism on all platforms.

Participate in appropriate fund-raising and outreach activities, on air and off.

Shift

This is a full-time, benefit eligible staff position.

Minimum Qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 4 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred Qualifications

Six or more years of experience working in a professional newsroom with at least two years of managing journalists;

A strong track record of publishing rigorous and impactful short-, medium- and long-form local journalism;

A record of success in managing news across multiple media platforms;

Sharp organizational skills and strong attention to detail;

Proven ability to tell stories to and for audiences from diverse communities, generations, and life experiences;

Experience producing and editing news across audio and digital platforms

Knowledge of Kansas City — people and places — and important issues that impact the bi-state region;

Experience in building positive workplace culture;

Demonstrated success at building successful professional relationships and navigating group dynamics.

Anticipated Hiring Range

The anticipated hiring range for this position has been established as $59,800 - $85,000 per year.

Salary is determined by a variety of factors, including but not limited to, the individual’s particular combination of education, skills, and experience, as well as organizational requirements.

Your total compensation goes beyond the number on your paycheck. The University of Missouri provides generous leave, health plans, and retirement contributions that add to your bottom line.

Grade: 11

University Title: MEDIA PRODUCTION DIRECTOR III

To review the University of Missouri’s Staff Compensation Structure you can view the Job Code detail page. Internal applicants can determine their university title by accessing the Talent Profile tile in myHR.

Application Deadline

For best consideration apply by February 22, 2026. This position will remain open until filled.

Community Information

Kansas City offers the best of both worlds—a vibrant, urban community with Midwestern appeal. The city’s rich history and its modern-day, innovative thinking come together to create an eclectic group of neighborhoods that offer a little something for everyone.

From thriving arts districts, an energetic downtown nightlife, casual to upscale shopping and champion sports teams, you will have no problem making yourself at home. Of course, one of Kansas City’s biggest claims to fame is its food, especially its world-famous barbecue. Foodies will delight in the culinary scene found throughout the city. Ranging from award-winning chefs to cozy pizza joints, Kansas City definitely is not lacking any flavor.

UMKC’s campuses are conveniently nestled in the middle of all the action. Volker Campus is just minutes from the legendary Country Club Plaza, perfect for shopping or restaurants for lunch or after-work happy hours. Surrounded by hip neighborhoods and eateries, the Health Sciences Campus is located downtown near University Health Truman Medical Center and Children’s Mercy Hospital.

UMKC is proud to be “Kansas City’s university,” and the campus and its people celebrate all the characteristics of the surrounding community. To learn more about life in Kansas City and find more resources, visit VisitKC.com.

Benefit Eligibility

This position is eligible for University benefits. As part of your total compensation, the University offers a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision plans, retirement, paid time off, short- and long-term disability, paid parental leave, paid caregiver leave, and educational fee discounts for all four UM System campuses.

For additional information on University benefits, please visit the Faculty & Staff Benefits website.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The University of Missouri is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To request ADA accommodations, please call the Office of Equity & Title IX at 816-235-6910.

