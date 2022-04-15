Northeast Middle School student charged with killing classmate to remain in juvenile detention

A Jackson County judge on Friday ordered that the student charged with killing a classmate at Northeast Middle School remain in juvenile detention.

The 14-year-old male student was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in Jackson County Juvenile Court. His identity was not disclosed because he is charged as a juvenile.

The student is accused of stabbing and killing 14-year-old Manuel Guzman. Guzman was found inside a school bathroom with stab wounds on Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he died later that night.

The suspect’s defense attorney, Timothy Honse, said his client had no prior delinquent charges and that there was “more to the story.” He requested the student be allowed to be on home detention with his aunt under electronic monitoring.

Commissioner William Jackson rejected that request, calling the allegations a “most serious occurrence.”

Deputy juvenile officers Erika Jones and Joe Nietfeldt recommended the suspect remain in secure detention based on the seriousness of the charges, and for community safety and his own personal safety.

The next court date, for a pre-trial conference and detention review, is scheduled for May 4 at 10:20 a.m.