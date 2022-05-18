Two people shot near UMKC campus, suspect still at large

Two people were shot in a moving car on the UMKC campus on Wednesday evening, UMKC Police reported in an all-campus alert.

The victims were driving in a car southbound on Oak Street, in the Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City, when they were fired on by a pedestrian. A bystander's photo of the scene, provided to KCUR, showed multiple bullet holes through the front windshield of a black Nissan sedan.

Provided to KCUR / Two people were shot in their car while driving southbound on Oak Street in Kansas City on Wednesday night.

Just after 7 p.m., UMKC sent a follow-up alert declaring the active threat over: "The scene of the shooting incident at 51st and Oak has been secured."

The suspect remains at large. UMKC Police did not provide a description.

Both victims have been transported to a hospital. A Kansas City Police spokesperson said the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The victims were found in their car in the Whole Foods parking lot off 51st Street, an area on the west side of campus with a number of restaurants and residence halls.

One bystander told KCUR that the two victims were both young Black men, who appeared awake and alert when discovered by police.

Kansas City Police are investigating the shooting. According to a police spokesperson, the incident does not appear related to the university, but rather "was likely between individuals who knew each other and not something random."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.