Starbucks workers win union vote at Midtown café, the third in Kansas City metro

Starbucks workers at the 41st and Main Street cafe in Kansas City narrowly won their vote to unionize.

After a three-month unionizing effort , baristas voted 5-4 on Wednesday to organize as members of the Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United (CMRJB).

BREAKING 🚨Kansas City, MO wins another union election at 41st and Main!!!! 5-4, a KCMO favorite is now union strong 😎 — Workers United - CMRJB (@CMRJB) June 22, 2022

The Midtown location the third in the Kansas City metro area to unionize, and the fifth in Missouri. They now join more than 160 unionized Starbucks nationwide .

Workers at the 41st and Main Starbucks say they began their union effort because of frustrations over working through the pandemic, and complaints that the company did not address concerns about discrimination in the workplace.

“We will not let our company hide behind budgets and false platitudes when we ask for sanitation and protections from the literal pandemic that has nearly killed one million Americans to this day,” workers wrote in a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz. “We have endured uncertainty, hardship, and constant setbacks, yet we remain... We choose to stay because we all believed in the partner promise and for our customers for whom we endure the grind day after day.”

KCUR has reached out to union organizers at the Midtown storefront for comment.

In May, the Starbucks at 39th Street in Independence voted 17-3 to unionize . Workers at the 75th Street location in Overland Park voted in favor of a union a month before that. Starbucks contested several of the votes in the Overland Park election.

At the Country Club Plaza Starbucks, the union vote earlier this month ended in a tie , which technically means a loss according to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). But organizers with the CMRJB are pushing to drop some of the contested ballots and possibly challenge the results.

In May, the NLRB filed complaints alleging the company had engaged in union busting efforts at the Plaza and Overland Park locations, including illegally firing pro-union employees.

Now that the 41st and Main Street vote is complete, the newly-unionized baristas will now be able to begin collective bargaining with the coffee conglomerate.