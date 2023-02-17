Excelsior Springs man pleads not guilty to raping and kidnapping a woman he allegedly held captive

An Excelsior Springs man pleaded not guilty Friday to a long list of charges connected to the alleged beating and sexual assault of a woman who says he held her captive in his basement for more than a month.

Timothy M. Haslett, Jr., 40, appeared briefly in Clay County Court, his hands shackled and wearing a striped black and gray jail uniform. He was indicted on Tuesday on six felony charges of rape, sodomy and kidnapping, along with two lesser assault charges and another charge of endangering a child. In all, he’s charged with nine felonies.

Haslett is being held on $3 million bond.

The 22-year-old woman, identified in court documents by her initials, told authorities that Haslett picked her up on Prospect Avenue in September and held her captive in the basement of his home for more than a month. She says she escaped when Haslett took his child to school and she ran to a nearby home.

The woman told police that she was handcuffed by her wrists and ankles and that Haslett allegedly beat and raped her frequently. The child endangerment charge listed in the indictment accuses Haslett of leaving unsecured firearms near a child.

The indictment released Tuesday adds several new charges against Haslett, who was first charged in relation to the kidnapping last year, and lists 102 witnesses, including members of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Other witnesses are from Kansas City, Illinois and Florida.