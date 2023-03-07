Missouri banned police from enforcing federal gun laws. A judge ruled that's unconstitutional

A federal judge struck down a controversial law Tuesday that would penalize Missouri police for enforcing federal gun laws.

Brian C. Wimes, a federal judge in the U.S. District of Western Missouri, ruled Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act unconstitutional and said it violated federal supremacy laws.

The law allowed citizens to file suit for up to $50,000 if they believed that enforcement of federal gun laws violated their Second Amendment rights.

The U.S. Justice Department originally filed suit to prevent Missouri from enforcing its Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) law in February 2022.

The Justice Department complained Missouri’s law hindered cooperation between federal, state and local law enforcement. In a statement, the department cited local police agencies leaving joint federal task forces as an example of the fallout from the law’s passage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

