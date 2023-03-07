© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
midwest_newsroom_series_horizontal.png
Midwest Newsroom
The Midwest Newsroom is a partnership between NPR and member stations to provide investigative journalism and in-depth reporting.

Missouri banned police from enforcing federal gun laws. A judge ruled that's unconstitutional

By Kavahn Mansouri
Published March 7, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST
Governor Mike Parson holds up law after signing ban on enforcing federal gun laws.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Gov. Mike Parson celebrates signing a law that invalidated federal gun laws in Missouri. He signed the bill in front of a crowd at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit. A federal judged rule the state law unconstitutional on Tuesday.

A federal judge in Kansas City ruled that the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri did not pass constitutional muster. The law allowed citizens to sue Missouri police if they believed their rights to guns were violated by the enforcement of federal regulations.

A federal judge struck down a controversial law Tuesday that would penalize Missouri police for enforcing federal gun laws.

Brian C. Wimes, a federal judge in the U.S. District of Western Missouri, ruled Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act unconstitutional and said it violated federal supremacy laws.

The law allowed citizens to file suit for up to $50,000 if they believed that enforcement of federal gun laws violated their Second Amendment rights.

The U.S. Justice Department originally filed suit to prevent Missouri from enforcing its Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) law in February 2022.

The Justice Department complained Missouri’s law hindered cooperation between federal, state and local law enforcement. In a statement, the department cited local police agencies leaving joint federal task forces as an example of the fallout from the law’s passage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags
News MissouriGun Controlgun violenceSecond AmendmentGovernor Mike Parson
Kavahn Mansouri
Kavahn Mansouri is the Midwest Newsroom's investigative reporter.
See stories by Kavahn Mansouri
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content