Kansas City students get a football master class from some of the NFL Draft’s biggest prospects

KCUR | By Jodi Fortino
Published April 26, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT
A boy carries a football in his right arm and uses his left hand to stiff-arm a padded blocking dummy that is held by a man.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A participant in the NFL Draft football clinic at Central High School runs through a drill Wednesday morning.

Students from Central Middle School got to practice with star college football players as they prepare for the NFL Draft.

The star college football players who will take the stage in Kansas City later this week for the NFL Draft took a detour to Central High School on Wednesday morning to teach students to block, catch and improve their footwork.

A man wearing a dark T-shirt and pants is seen from the back. In front of him, girls wearing red T-shirts that read "Play Football" are lined up on a football field. They are clapping and smiling as one girl runs toward the man.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A participant in the NFL Draft football clinic at Central High School runs through a drill Wednesday morning.

London Watson, an eighth grader at Central Middle, gave his experience practicing with the players a high score.

“Out of a 10, I'd probably say 100 because this is really cool, meeting new people and upcoming prospects,” Watson said.
A boys hair flies loose as he tumbles to the ground on top of a black tackling dummy on a football field.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A participant in the NFL Draft football clinic at Central High School runs through a tackling drill Wednesday morning.

Watson plays track, basketball and football, but says track and football are tied for his favorite. He said he wants to be a running back because of his speed and footwork. He drilled against NFL prospects at Wednesday’s clinic.

“We got to hit him a little bit with the pad and I was like putting all my strength into it,” Watson said.

A man wearing a white T-shirt that reads "Play Football" smiles and outstretches his arms trying to pretend tackle a girl who is carrying a football.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson tries to tackle a participant in drills during the NFL Draft football clinic at Central High School on Wednesday.

Watson said the prospects gave students tips on school and talked to them about where they go to college, in addition to teaching football skills.

Brian Branch, safety for the Alabama Crimson Tide, said he loved being able to interact with the kids at Central and see them have fun.

Two women wearing read sport suits with Kansas City Chiefs logos perform a cheer routine with girls dressed in blue cheerleading outfits that read "Eagles."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders run through a routine with cheerleaders from Central Middle School during the NFL Draft football clinic at Central High School on Wednesday.

“A lot of these kids, a lot of people look up to us, and I feel like they watch us and in a way they want to get to where we at,” Branch said “Just being able to come out here and give them hope — that's what it's all about.”

Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Collier said she hopes students apply what they’re learning from athletes to their future.

A girl with long hair closes her eyes while trying to catch a football outdoors on a football field where a crowd of people can be seen in the background.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A participant in the NFL Draft football clinic at Central High School tries to catch a pass from one of the coaches.

“I'm hoping that they are inspired as they see these athletes looking at their hard work, their dedication, their commitment," Collier said. “But also understanding and knowing that you can be successful as an athlete, both in the classroom and in your sport.”

The school district will shift to virtual learning for the next two days. Collier said there were concerns the additional traffic and people in Kansas City would add pressure to the district’s stressed transportation system. An estimated 300,000 fans are expected to attend the NFL Draft at Union Station.

Two girls are seen from the back. We can see they are wearing read T-shirts with a blue logo that reads "NFL Draft 2023."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Participants in the NFL Draft football clinic at Central High School line up for a drill Wednesday morning.

Collier said the district looked into providing childcare through partner organizations, but many are facing the same challenges.

Kansas City Public Schools NFL football
Jodi Fortino
KCUR's education reporter
See stories by Jodi Fortino
Related Content