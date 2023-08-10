Fairway officer Jonah Oswald will be honored with a ‘parade of blue’ and vigil. Here are the details

Johnson County residents will be able to pay their final respects to Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald in coming days.

Oswald, who died Monday from wounds sustained in a shootout Sunday at a Mission gas station, will be honored Friday evening with a “parade of blue” starting in Overland Park that will pass through several northeast Johnson County cities, ending with a candlelight vigil in Prairie Village.

A visitation and funeral are also planned for the coming days.

Here are more details:

Parade and vigil Friday

A parade of first responder vehicles will take off from Shamrock Trading Corporation, 9300 Metcalf Ave., and travel through Overland Park, Mission, Fairway, and Prairie Village.

The parade is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. (See full route below.)

It is set to end at Harmon Park, 7700 Mission Rd., in Prairie Village, where a candlelight vigil will take place near the skatepark.

The candlelight vigil is estimated to take place between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Visitation on Sunday

A visitation is set to take place Sunday at Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Dr., in Lenexa.

The visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Funeral on Monday

Funeral services are planned for Monday at 11 a.m., also at Westside Family Church.

There will be no graveside service, but a short ceremony is planned outside of the church when the funeral has concluded.

Donations

Donations to the Oswald family can be made by visiting this link.

Kansas City-area Price Chopper locations are also taking donations through Tuesday, Aug. 22. All proceeds collected will go to the family.

This story was originally published by the Shawnee Mission Post.