Fairway officer Jonah Oswald will be honored with a ‘parade of blue’ and vigil. Here are the details

Shawnee Mission Post | By Kyle Palmer
Published August 10, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT
Fairway Police officer Jonah Oswald was 29.
Amos Family Funeral Home
Fairway Police officer Jonah Oswald was 29.

Jonah Oswald, 29, died from his injuries Monday after a shooting at a QuikTrip in Mission. On Friday, Aug. 11, a "parade of blue" will start in Overland Park and pass through several Johnson County cities.

Johnson County residents will be able to pay their final respects to Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald in coming days.

Oswald, who died Monday from wounds sustained in a shootout Sunday at a Mission gas station, will be honored Friday evening with a “parade of blue” starting in Overland Park that will pass through several northeast Johnson County cities, ending with a candlelight vigil in Prairie Village.

A visitation and funeral are also planned for the coming days.
An exterior photo brick wall with a metal sign that reads "Fairway Police" hangs above a small collection of flowers, small flag and a wooden cross that all lie on the concrete walkway.
News
Fairway Police officer is the second in Kansas City to die on duty in 2023
Celisa Calacal

Here are more details:

Parade and vigil Friday

A parade of first responder vehicles will take off from Shamrock Trading Corporation, 9300 Metcalf Ave., and travel through Overland Park, Mission, Fairway, and Prairie Village.

The parade is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. (See full route below.)

It is set to end at Harmon Park, 7700 Mission Rd., in Prairie Village, where a candlelight vigil will take place near the skatepark.

The candlelight vigil is estimated to take place between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Visitation on Sunday

A visitation is set to take place Sunday at Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Dr., in Lenexa.

The visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Funeral on Monday

Funeral services are planned for Monday at 11 a.m., also at Westside Family Church.

There will be no graveside service, but a short ceremony is planned outside of the church when the funeral has concluded.

Donations

Donations to the Oswald family can be made by visiting this link.

Kansas City-area Price Chopper locations are also taking donations through Tuesday, Aug. 22. All proceeds collected will go to the family.

This story was originally published by the Shawnee Mission Post.

Kyle Palmer
Kyle Palmer is the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post, a digital news outlet serving Northeast Johnson County, Kansas. He previously served as KCUR's news director and morning newscaster.
