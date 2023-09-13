© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez suddenly resigns after 9 years without explanation

Shawnee Mission Post | By Kaylie McLaughlin
Published September 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT
Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned in September 2023 after almost nine years leading the department.

Donchez became Overland Park’s Police Chief in October 2014. During his tenure, the police department was investigated by the FBI for the fatal police shooting of John Albers. Donchez came under fire for his handling of the case, leading to public calls for his resignation.

Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned Tuesday, according to a city statement. A reason for his departure was not publicly shared.

Donchez became Overland Park’s Police Chief in October 2014 after serving in the same role in Davenport, Iowa, for six years before that.

The city announced his resignation in a three-sentence email sent after 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

“Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned today,” the statement said. “Deputy Chief Simon Happer is currently serving as interim police chief. The City will begin a national search for a new police chief as soon as possible.”

Communications Manager Meg Ralph said in the email that no further information would be provided by the city because it “does not comment on personnel information.”

In a text to the Post Tuesday evening, Mayor Curt Skoog declined to comment more on Donchez’s resignation.

Overland Park Police saw a rocky past few years

During Donchez’s tenure as the head of the department, Overland Park Police saw highs and lows, including most notably the FBI’s investigation into the fatal police shooting of teenager John Albers.

In 2018, Officer Clayton Jenison shot Albers multiple times as he tried to back a car out of his family’s driveway.

In 2021, a group of local faith organizations called for Donchez’s removal for his handling of Albers’ shooting death and other transparency-related issues in the department.

Currently, four officers are on paid leave from the department while the Johnson County District Attorney investigates alleged abuse of funds from the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation.

Recently, the police department became one of seven departments in the country to complete the International Association of Chiefs of Police Trust Building Campaign pledge.

Last year, the department also unveiled a new online transparency landing page.

Overland Park also created a mental health unit within its department in 2021, as well.

Deputy chief will take interim chief position

Deputy Chief Simon Happer will serve as the interim police chief for the foreseeable future.

Happer has served in the Overland Park Police Department for over 30 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is currently ranked as a Lieutenant Colonel and has served as the commander of the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Incident Team.

Overland Park will conduct a national search for a new permanent chief for its police department.

Ralph said in an email that the process will begin “as soon as possible.”

This story was originally published by the Shawnee Mission Post.

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin covers Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
